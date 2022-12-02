Danielle Fishel On The Moment She Realized Topanga Was Going To Be A Regular

For kids and teens who grew up watching "Boy Meets World," actor Danielle Fishel is essentially inseparable from her role as Topanga on the ABC sitcom. Fishel first appears in a limited capacity during Season 1, before joining the show's full-time cast in Season 2 and remaining a series staple until its conclusion. Topanga, notably, is titular boy Cory (Ben Savage)'s primary love interest, and remains so throughout the show's entirety.

Fishel herself is tethered to Topanga even in the present day. For example, in July of 2022, Fishel recreated a dance Topanga performs to a poem in a well-known episode of "Boy Meets World," in order to help promote a rewatch podcast she co-hosts titled "Pod Meets World."

That said, the time Fishel spent working on "Boy Meets World" wasn't always glamorous. On one episode of "Pod Meets World," she went into detail about her early days on set. Fishel characterized one early "Boy Meets World" experience as terrifying. Of course, acting on a popular sitcom seems to have granted her certain perks as well, like a time Fishel got to wear a pair of Lucille Ball's shoes.

On another episode of "Pod Meets World," Fishel spoke about an altogether positive moment on the set of "Boy Meets World," recounting just when it was clear Topanga would become a series regular.