Where Is Megatron During Rise Of The Beasts (And Why His Absence Makes Sense)

The "Transformers" timeline was pretty tricky to nail down even when Michael Bay was at the helm of directing these movies. "Bumblebee" and "Rise of the Beasts" take place in the past, but for the moment, they're still technically within the same continuity as those films. That means Megatron can't really factor into the equation until these spin-offs hit 2007 due to a significant plot point in the first "Transformers" movie.

In the 2007 film, it's revealed that Megatron has been on Earth for a long time, but he landed in the Arctic Circle, freezing him for years. He was discovered in 1897 and dug out in the 1930s by the U.S. government, where he's been stored in the Hoover Dam ever since. It's even stated that scientists used parts found in Megatron to develop all of the technology we enjoy today.

It's not until 2007 that other Decepticons are able to locate him through the internet. They break into the Hoover Dam and unthaw him, unleashing a reign of terror that would continue throughout 2017's "The Last Knight." With the two most recent "Transformers" movies taking place before these events, the reason Megatron can't be a menace is that he's still frozen in ice, so they have to look toward other antagonists within the franchise to cause the Autobots problems. To bring Megatron out before 2007 would make for a major retcon (or they would have to revert to a status quo where they somehow get him back frozen by the movie's end). Granted, it might be nice to see some other Transformers baddies get a chance to shine.