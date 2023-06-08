The Complete History Behind Transformers' Maximals Explained

By now almost everyone is familiar with the "Transformers" formula. There are plenty of things that happen in every "Transformers" movie, and most of the key characters show up over and over again. The Autobots are the good robots, eternally battling against evil robots called the Decepticons, and one way or another humanity itself always gets stuck in the crossfire. It's a tale as old as the "Transformers" franchise itself.

There's a heap of new Transformers coming to the latest film, "Rise of the Beasts." Diehard fans have an extra reason to get excited about the film, because the Maximals are finally becoming movie stars. They've been around since the late '90s, when the "Beast Wars" TV show first introduced the world to robots that could take the shape of animals. On TV and in comic books, the Maximals have fought a slew of wars since then, and they've developed a convoluted history that's constantly shifting thanks to recons, reboots, and a healthy dose of time travel.

The Maximals don't always get to work side-by-side with the Autobots, and they rarely get a chance to interact with human beings. The new "Transformers" film is poised to transform their story in a big way, but if you're looking to get your head around everything you need to know about "Rise of the Beasts," you should start by understanding the entire history of the Maximals joining the franchise.