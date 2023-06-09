The Big Problem In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts That Will Give Eternals Haters Deja Vu

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" brings the long-awaited live-action debut of the Maximals. The Autobots are still at the center of the action, but the Maximals, particularly Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), have been part of the lore for decades now, and they're finally getting their day in the sun in front of general audiences. And while it may be thrilling to finally see Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal fight side by side in a live-action setting, it may just raise more questions than it answers.

The film shows how the Maximals fled to Earth to prevent Unicron (Colman Domingo) and Scourge (Peter Dinklage) from getting the Transwarp Key, allowing whoever possesses it to travel anywhere in the universe. Based on the artifacts containing the pieces of the Key, the Maximals have been on Earth for thousands of years, primarily staying in the shadows until the Autobots need their help to prevent Scourge from summoning Unicron. The teams fight as allies in the climactic battle, and then the Maximals just sort of go away at the end.

Only three Maximals are left by the finale, with Airazor (Michelle Yeoh) having died earlier. But it does beg the question of why the Autobots didn't recruit them for any battles during any of the Michael Bay "Transformers" movies. It calls to mind another powerful team that stayed out of the way when they probably should've intervened.