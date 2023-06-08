The Untold Truth Of Beast Wars: Transformers

When "Beast Wars" first aired, CG animation was still in its relative infancy, and few TV shows or movies dared use it as much as "Beast Wars." During its three years on the air, however, leaps in CGI technology took place, and while many such advancements were led by the likes of Pixar, Mainframe and "Beast Wars" made their own contributions.

Interviewed for the show's DVD, writer and director Bob Forward talked about the emerging technology and how they pushed the medium forward. "The neat thing about CG is it's always getting better, and so everything that you're doing, every time you go into work, it was exciting, because you'd be saying to yourself, 'We're going to do things today that have never been seen before,'" he said proudly. "Every day you were breaking new ground. Every day somebody would go, 'Look what I figured out!'"

Writer Larry DiTillio echoed Forward's sentiment. "There's a lot of stuff you have to watch out for in CGI," DiTillio explained." There's things they say, 'Oh, now we can really do anything' and the truth is no, you can't. There are things you can't do in CGI ... at that time, it was hard to do things like skipping a stone across the water ... fog, mist." But during the course of production, the animators continued pushing the boundaries of what was possible with advancements in CG animation. "They managed to do almost everything they told us not to do by the end of the show," DiTillio recalled.