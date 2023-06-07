Chris Hemsworth Thinks Scorsese And Tarantino's Marvel Backlash Is 'Super Depressing'

At this point, every single prestige director has weighed in on whether or not Marvel movies qualify as "art," leading to an endless feedback loop between actors and directors involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and those who aren't. Famously, Martin Scorsese more or less kicked off this debate when he said that the movies were nothing more than theme parks, and recently, Quentin Tarantino felt like he had to enter the chat as well. Now, Thor himself is responding. Original Avenger and MCU mainstay Chris Hemsworth addressed these comments in a recent profile with British GQ, and honestly? He's pretty disappointed.

"That's super depressing when I hear that," Hemsworth told interviewer Hannah-Rose Yee. "There goes two of my heroes I won't work with. I guess they're not a fan of me." I'm thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don't know."

He did pivot somewhat, though, saying that he definitely would work with either Scorsese or Tarantino, but fundamentally disagrees with them: "I don't love when we start scrutinising each other when there's so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is... I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic."