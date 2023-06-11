All The Reasons These 11 Medical Dramas Got The Ax

Medical dramas have been network television's bread and butter for decades. The intensity of the emergency room, the long hours spent with co-workers at the hospital, and the big egos of high-level specialists are ripe for interpersonal drama, engaging storylines, and medical mysteries. Almost every network dabbles in this genre, and some networks have multiple medical dramas running concurrently.

But just because a genre is popular with audiences, that doesn't mean a series can go on indefinitely — unless, of course, that series is "Grey's Anatomy," which is currently the longest-running prime-time medical drama on American broadcast television, boasting over 400 episodes and counting. The longer a series stays on the air, the more cast changes it will experience, and sometimes the series just doesn't have the same draw for audiences it once had.

While some hit shows end on their own terms when the stars are ready to move on, as "Seinfeld" and "Home Improvement" did, most network series end with cancellation, and this is true even for series that were once the best performers in their time slot. Nothing lasts forever, and some series linger past their natural expiration date. Stick with us as we explore the myriad of reasons these medical dramas got the ax.