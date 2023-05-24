Last Kingdom Is Over, & Medieval TV Is Ready For The Rise Of William The Conqueror

On May 6th, the coronation of King Charles III took place at London's Westminster Abbey. For the first time in history — and in a move that some called out of touch — the general public was (initially) asked to join the event and pledge allegiance to the new monarch. It's easy to see why this brand new concept (homage is traditionally paid solely by the king's peers) was wholly at odds with modern democratic ideals: swearing one's personal allegiance to a monarch in a bit of performative feudalism is ... to say the least, a bit antiquated. Yet, however one felt about May 6th's display of tradition and religious pageantry, its controversies pale in comparison to the first coronation ever held at Westminster.

That ceremony took place on Christmas Day in 1066, and the newly anointed monarch at its center, a foreign duke named William, boasts a story that television — particularly in the wake of "The Last Kingdom" — would be remiss to snub. Part of what made "The Last Kingdom" so compelling was its ability to maintain the ambition and excitement of epic narrative while refusing to reduce complex historical figures and conflicts to simplistic caricatures. "The Last Kingdom," like the reality it depicts, is not a story of "heroes" and "villains," but of believably conflicted characters with drastically different motivations and worldviews — one whose very telling asks important, still-relevant questions about how those motivations and worldviews have led us to where we are today. It left behind a thread that William's story might easily pick up: not only is the Norman conquest the logical, chronological next chapter in TV's ongoing love affair with medieval Europe, it's also a narrative with a built-in structural advantage, enormous consequences, and a variety of lenses through which storytellers might view it.