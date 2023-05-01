After Last Kingdom And Vikings, TV Should Embrace The Last Great Untold Tale Of The Northmen

From fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero franchises, to historical fiction and documentaries, the past two decades have seen a dramatic uptick in Saga-centric narrative. And though all Western fantasy can be linked to the Icelandic Sagas, a handful of recent productions have been more overtly connected to this history.

History's "Vikings," for instance, gave us the first few centuries of "the Viking Age" — bringing us from the infamous raid on Lindisfarne in 793 C.E., to the establishment of Normandy in 911 C.E. — while Netflix's adaptation of Bernard Cornwell's works, "The Last Kingdom," offered a more nuanced depiction of the Dane-Saxon conflict that defined a pre-unified England in the 9th and 10th centuries. "Vikings: Valhalla" has given audiences another historically informed Viking "what if," imagining a world wherein Leif Erikson (Sam Corlet) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) traveled in the same circle. Given the series' focus on the future King of Norway — who, spoiler alert, was defeated by another Harold (Godwinson) before the latter was himself defeated by Viking William the Conquerer in 1066 C.E. — we can safely assume that "Vikings: Valhalla" will bring us to the end of the Viking Age.

But the end of the Viking age is not the end of the northmen, and the Viking Age itself concluded well before one of the most important chapters and settings in Norse history. Because while many of the most celebrated figures and conflicts stem from the 9th-11th centuries, it was the tumultuous 13th century, and Iceland's place within, and response to it, that cemented the legacy of these figures. Without this era, the world of fantasy as we know it — arguably, the world of literature and storytelling as we know it — would look decidedly different.