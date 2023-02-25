Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Says Kevin Costner Rumors Are Much Ado About Nothing

There's been a lot of hoopla about the future of "Yellowstone" in recent weeks. Despite the doom-and-gloom that seems to be reported, Wes Bentley has assured stressed fans of the Paramount series that they have nothing to worry about. The chaos first started when Deadline reported that John Dutton actor Kevin Costner was duking it out with Paramount over shooting schedules. The outlet suggested that "Yellowstone," in its current incarnation, would wrap up, with a majority of the cast moving over to a series led by Matthew McConaughey.

Since Deadline's initial report, the future of the series and Costner's role in it has been up in the air. Fans of the series shouldn't be surprised to hear that Costner might leave the series as the actor has consistently mentioned the difficulties in filming "Yellowstone." While Costner's beef with Paramount is just speculation, Bentley says there's no reason anyone should get fussy.

"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," the Jamie Dutton actor told EW. "I know that they're still working on... working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot," Bentley continued before saying that the reports circling around are "probably a bit of drama over nothing." Bentley has been an integral part of the series since its inception, so his words of positivity and optimism are certainly encouraging.