Pedro Pascal Suits Up For Ridley Scott's Gladiator Sequel

As Ridley Scott revives his iconic "Gladiator" for a sequel nearly a quarter century after the historical epic bowed in 2000, Pedro Pascal will be trading Mandalorian armor for Roman sandals to come aboard the production, Deadline reports.

Pascal, over the past several years, has become one of the most visible actors working today. After a season-long role on "Game of Thrones," he scooped the lead role in the wildly popular "The Mandalorian" on Disney+. That show finished out its third season this year, and Pascal also starred in HBO's mega-hit zombie survival series, "The Last of Us," a surefire awards season contender. Now, as he waits to begin filming Season 2 of "The Last of Us," it appears Pascal will spend that time doing battle in the Colosseum.

Scott announced his "Gladiator" sequel in 2021, and it is expected to release on November 22, 2024. Already, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of that year.