Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.

Little is known about "Gladiator 2" as of this writing, but the word in the colosseum is that it will revolve around Lucilla's (Connie Nielsen) son, Lucius. According to Deadline, "Normal People" star Paul Mescal will portray the character, and he's expected to gain some serious muscle for the part. While most of the details are being kept close to the vest, it's clear that the story isn't based on Nick Cave's "Gladiator 2: Christ Killer" idea, which would have seen Maximus return from the dead and embark on a supernatural crusade.

With the sequel finally happening, now is the perfect time to revisit Cave's bold idea for "Gladiator 2" and mourn as we wonder what could have been. In a world where unnecessary sequels are a dime a dozen, "Gladiator 2: Christ Killer" would have proven that some needless follow-ups are original and brilliant in their own right.