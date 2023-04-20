Two Avengers Heroes Were Just Killed In The Battle To Save The Multiverse

In Jason Aaron's "Avengers" run, the Multiversal Masters of Evil — a group of the deadliest variants of major supervillains from different timelines — come together to conquer the Multiverse. To stop them, the Avenger Prime, an alternate version of Loki, calls on his Deathloks to help assemble an Avengers team capable of taking out the powerful foes. The subsequent fight at the God Quarry at the edge of the universe is filled with chaos, as Doctor Doom Supreme has unleashed his variants in the battle after watching some of the Masters of Evil fall. At the same time, Mephisto has also made a power play, absorbing the Council of Red and every Mephisto from across time to become the strongest and only version of himself remaining.

With the main Avengers team and many versions of heroes from the Multiverse banding together to put an end to the villains, the Multiverse's mightiest heroes received a major assist from unlikely sources. As the battle unfolded in the God Quarry, the Omni-Avengers revealed Galactus had joined their fight as the newest Avenger, as his planet-eating powers make him the perfect weapon to take down Doom The Living Planet. Meanwhile, a Celestial version of Deathlok controlling the old Avengers headquarters also emerges to help them. However, even with the powerful forces on their side, the Avengers still faced a challenge to save the Multiverse, as a flood to end all space and time forces them to give everything they have — including the lives of two of their teammates — to stop the brewing storm.