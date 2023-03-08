The Avengers Just Recruited Two Powerful Cosmic Juggernauts To Join The Team

Contains spoilers for "Avengers" #66 by Marvel Comics

The Avengers are getting much-needed help as Mephisto's ultimate form is wreaking havoc in the battle to save the Multiverse. Much like in the MCU, the Multiverse has become a major focus in the comics. In "Avengers" #66, Earth's Mightiest Heroes of many different realities fight together to stop the Multiversal Masters of Evil and a giant-sized Mephisto. However, when the villains seem to be getting the upper hand, the Avengers get two significant additions to their roster: Galactus and a Celestial-powered Deathlok.

While Galactus has never been an ally of the Avengers, as the Devourer of Worlds has actually threatened its heroes and Earth in his quest to keep cosmic balance in the universe, his new herald, Ka-Zar, has given him the perfect planet to feed on that will be a massive help for the heroes. Meanwhile, Deathlok has somehow bonded with Avengers Mountain, a hollowed-out Celestial, to transform into one of his most powerful forms. With both cosmic juggernauts, the Avengers could defeat the biggest threats they've ever faced once and for all.