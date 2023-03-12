The Greatest Avengers Assemble Is Happening In The Marvel Universe

The Avengers are assembling in their grandest fashion ever as the battle for the Multiverse reaches its conclusion in the pages of Marvel Comics. In a brand-new preview for "Avengers Forever" #15, which is the grand finale to the nine-part "Avengers Assemble" storyline that's taken place over multiple titles, the Multiversal Avengers are at full strength as they try to take down Mephisto and Doom Supreme.

The greatest heroes in the Multiverse from different timelines, worlds, and everywhere in between have gathered together at the God Quarry following the Multiversal Masters of Evil's murderous attack to control every reality. While the heroes, led by the most powerful Avenger ever, Avenger Prime (a variant of Loki), have successfully fended off the evil group of villains, taking out deadly threats from the Black Skull, King Killmonger, and the Ghost Goblin. However, with Doom Supreme bringing his variants to the battle and Mephisto taking his ultimate form against the Avengers after absorbing his own variants in the Council of Red, the Avengers got help in the form of Ka-Zar, the Herald of Galactus; Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds himself; and a new form of Deathlok who has merged with the Avengers' former Celestial base.

Now, Marvel Comics is teasing the epic fight ahead for the Avengers, with several heroes beginning the greatest "Avengers Assemble" call ever made in the history of the superteam.