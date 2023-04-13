The Avengers Will Soon Fight Their Newest Villains: The Ashen Combine

*Contains spoilers for "Avengers" #1, 2, & 3 by Marvel Comics*

Marvel's newest Avengers team is close to assembling in an all-new series, but before Earth's Mightiest Heroes officially band together, a new collection of menacing villains has been revealed: The Ashen Combine.

Marvel has showcased the strange group of monster villains who are set to take on the Avengers in the upcoming "Avengers" series from Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. The forthcoming Avengers roster will closely resemble the MCU's main heroes, with Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain America, Vision, and Iron Man making up the next team. They face quite a challenge ahead, as Kang the Conqueror's looming presence and ongoing quest to find a moment in time he can't access (previously seen in the "Timeless" one-shot) hanging over the heads of the heroes, the Ashen Combine will make their debut in "Avengers" #3.

Thanks to the actions of Kang, The Ashen Combine will rise, with the "cityslayers" hunting down heavily populated areas for their own pleasure with seemingly no regard for human life. With the five Ashen Combine members trying to destroy Earth, The Avengers will be forced to split up to cover more ground while defending their planet from potential annihilation. In the process, they will try to prevent Tribulation Events, a series of potentially deadly future disasters across the Marvel Universe, from occurring,