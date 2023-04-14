Captain Marvel Makes First Pick In Building Her Own Avengers Team

Captain Marvel's next visit is to Asgard, where she recruits Thor to join the next iteration of the Avengers. The God of Thunder tells Carol Danvers he's always been an Avenger and was never "out," as he will continue fighting with the team until the end of everything. Ultimately, Captain Marvel doesn't even need to really ask for Thor's help, as his oath to the Earth's Mightiest Heroes means he will be there when called upon.

So, in what order are Captain Marvel's other picks? It's yet to be determined, as the preview features Thor fighting alongside Captain America and Black Panther on the Avengers — as the first look doesn't reveal how the rest of the recruiting process went. Although, considering Carol still has to convince Scarlet Witch and Vision to join, her quest to beef up the team might not be as easy simply asking the more complicated heroes than it was to get Iron Man and Thor. Still, with the quick "yes" from Tony Stark and the God of Thunder, Captain Marvel has ensured two major heroes are part of the Avengers squad she's set to lead. She may face challenges in getting new members ... but no one has ever said leading the Avengers would be easy.

Readers can see Captain Marvel become the new leader of the Avengers and assemble a new group of heroes in "Avengers" #1 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on May 17, 2023.