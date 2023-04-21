If Harry Potter Has To Reboot, Follow Spielberg's Advice - Make It Animated

Despite "Harry Potter" being one of the biggest franchises ever, it's become increasingly clear that Warner Bros. just can't find the right magic spell to save its future. Following eight films that were generally well-received, and a failed prequel series that was mostly ignored, the only truly noteworthy projects in recent years have been the reunion special with the cast and "Hogwarts Legacy," a video game version of the Wizarding World.

However, following a frantic merger with Discovery, Warner Bros. didn't want to leave its cauldron bubbling for too long. Now, they've announced a decade-long reboot of "Harry Potter" for Max, which will retell the Hogwarts narrative of the original books whether "Potter" fans want it or not. Many people aren't happy about it, to say the least, and as if this weren't egregious enough, the series will also feature polarizing firebrand J.K. Rowling as an executive producer.

Now, while Rowling's involvement is a controversy unto itself, there's no question that there will be fans who still tune in for the sake of seeing their favorite subplots that were cut from the original movies brought to life. However, if a "Harry Potter" reboot has to happen, it's worth arguing that maybe there is another way. In fact, not only would an animated version of "Harry Potter" be able to scratch a different itch than the film series (instead of just repeating the past), but it could also blow the doors off of what's possible with this franchise as a whole.