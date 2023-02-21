The Wizarding World's Cinematic Future Can Still Be Saved By One Magic Spell (But Not A Harry Potter Reboot)

Even now, years after the box-office smash that was "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the Wizarding World has yet to properly branch out on the big screen.

At one point in time, it seemed as if this universe could blissfully continue forever. The expanding theme park had recently opened, allowing fans to step directly into the world they'd longed for, complete with a chilled butterbeer. In 2013, author J.K. Rowling announced her plans for a sprawling new film series set way before The Boy Who Lived — the "Fantastic Beasts" series. Ambition couldn't save the Beasts, though, as a slew of unforeseeable controversies tarnished the series, with reception to one film after another leaving Warner Bros. stupefied. For years now, Warner Bros. has disappointingly fumbled any meaningful attempt at continuing the legendary story it began way back in 2001, failing to create a spellbinding follow-up to the original enchanting films. Actions and statements by Rowling herself have only dug this hole ever deeper.

However, the Wizarding World remains beloved by many — and, on a corporate level, a cash cow. The controversial, boycotted video game "Hogwarts Legacy" broke console records (even before its official release date), proving there's still interest in this magical world. With that in mind, it's not hugely surprising that Warner Bros. is rumored to be considering a full-on reboot of the "Harry Potter" films, which would recast all of the iconic roles.

That's exactly the wrong approach for the powers-that-be to take. Instead, it's time for the studio to dive deep into the well of untapped potential and unexplored territory in the Wizarding World, easily accessible with a swish and a flick. And to do that, the Wizarding World has to speed forward on its broomstick and leave Harry Potter behind.