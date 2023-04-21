Taylor Sheridan Should Ride Away From Westerns And Embrace Folk Horror

Let's play a round of "Yellowstone" multiple choice. Ready? Our question: if one follows "Yellowstone" today — and by follow, we mean not just the show, but also the online discourse — which of these answers best applies to how you feel?

A. You hate yourself.

B. You stare into the abyss.

C. You witness and participate in "A metaphor for what we're experiencing, how the fault lines in our society are manifesting themselves."

D. All of the above.

Yes, you're correct. It's "D." And no, the quote in C — given to the The New York Times by author Howard David Ingham — is not actually a description of "Yellowstone," despite being a fitting summation the series' influence on pop culture. Rather, it's intended as a description of folk horror, a sub-genre in which an isolated landscape creates and reinforces a warped, often archaic worldview. "Yellowstone" itself is not a folk horror. It's a western. However, the distinction between how these two genres operate is important, as are the ways in which their overlapping use of both landscape and morality present unique opportunities.

"Yellowstone" is often categorized a "neo-western." But as The Atlantic's Sridhar Pappu points out, "Sheridan subscribes artistically to something that looks like the old cowboy way. If his work has a higher moral plane, it's one governed by cowboy virtues." If you're sick of that particular moral plane, you're not alone. However, since Season 5's record-breaking premiere demonstrated that over 12 million viewers aren't sick of it, it's safe to say Sheridan's Duttonverse isn't going anywhere.

There might, however, be a method to more effectively wield Sheridan's skill set, simply by shifting to a genre better suited to what the writer-director himself previously invested in. And yes, folk horror is the way.