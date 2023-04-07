How Beef Decided On Its Episode-Defining Title Quotes

The new Netflix original tearing up the streamer's charts is "Beef," a dramedy featuring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people from opposite tax brackets whose lives spiral into nightmarish absurdity as they chase down a vendetta against one another after a road rage incident. The premise is entertaining enough, but the series, produced by A24 Films of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" fame, quickly proves itself far more surreal and disturbing than its setup belies. It's no wonder "Beef" is among the most bingeable Netflix shows in recent memory.

Every element of the series hints at an almost Lynchian sense of unease lurking behind the luxury homes and run-down apartments of southern California, and a viewer's first hint at that aching dimension comes with the title of Episode 1, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain." Indeed, every character is revealed by the episode's end to be hiding their inner turmoil behind a smiling façade.

In an interview with "Beef" creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin published Friday, April 7, in Variety, Lee described the process of writing those unnerving titles. "It was fun," he said. "We had a shared document in the writers' room that throughout the writing season that writers threw quotes into. For most of them, it wasn't until all the scripts were finished that I went back and tried to couple them with the right ones."

The titles after Episode 1 are no less unnerving, drawing on quotes from the likes of feminist philosopher Simone de Beauvoir, literary theorist Joseph Campbell, and psychologist Carl Jung. But Lee says it was the first, with its references to tortured birdcall, that helped set the tone for the series.