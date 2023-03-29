Beef Creator Lee Sung Jin Joins Thunderbolts As New Writer

Before the Avengers return to the silver screen and the Fantastic Four arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has a much different team-up film in store. "Thunderbolts" will see the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and more come together to form a most unlikely alliance. In hopes of getting the movie in the best shape possible before principal photography gets underway, the minds behind "Thunderbolts" have hired a new writer for the feature: Lee Sung Jin.

This news comes from Variety, which confirmed his involvement with "Thunderbolts" in a March 29, 2023 report. For those unfamiliar, Lee Sung Jin has several writing credits to his name heading into "Thunderbolts" — his first produced feature film writing credit — ranging from "2 Broke Girls" to "Tuca & Bertie." He's also the creator of the Netflix series "Beef," which hits streaming on April 6. He's stepping in for the movie's former scribe, Eric Pearson, who notably wrote 2021's "Black Widow."

As production revs upon "Thunderbolts," Lee Sung Jin has expressed his excitement about getting to work with Marvel Studios and reuniting with previous collaborators.