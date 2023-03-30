Ted Lasso Likes Its Characters Too Much To Let Them Suffer & That's A Growing Problem

This article contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 3, Episodes 1, 2, and 3.

In the first episode of "Ted Lasso" Season 3, our titular mustachioed football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, wonders why he's still trucking. After journeying across the proverbial pond to coach the hopeless Richmond team, Ted helped them achieve greatness on the pitch by teaching them to fix their hearts. Now, although there is a new battle ahead for Richmond to win the Premiere League, Ted worries that's outside the scope of his mission. "I know why I came," he says, "but it's the sticking around I can't quite figure out."

If Ted's anxieties betray a suspicion on the part of the show's writers that they've overstayed their welcome, they aren't wrong to wonder. What makes any story engaging are the choices its characters make, and often they must make the wrong choices in order to carry the plot forward. That's especially true of "Ted Lasso," where the real narrative is not the sport of football but rather the emotional struggles faced by its characters. The issue is that those characters have all become so emotionally mature over the previous two seasons that the show cannot let them make unhealthy choices anymore. Or, more accurately, it won't let them.

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" spends its first three episodes flailing for a way forward. Every member of the cast is as excellent as they've always been, yet are given little of interest to do with themselves. The problem is exactly as Ted says: the show already accomplished what it set out to do and appears unsure where to go from here. And so, for the season to bounce back like AFC Richmond itself, it must broaden its approach to storytelling.