Ted Lasso Season 3 May Not Be The End After All
Fans of "Ted Lasso" were surely disappointed when star Brett Goldstein appeared to confirm our suspicions about Season 3 being the irrepressibly optimistic show's last.
To some, it also likely came as a bit of a shock. Nobody can really deny that "Ted Lasso" has been riding high, pulling down 20 Emmy nominations for the second year in a row, not to mention its 2021 win in the category of outstanding comedy series.
According to Goldstein, the plan has always been to end after three seasons. "We are writing it like that," said the show's writer and face of the lovably grumpy Roy Kent. "It was planned as three." This confirmed what showrunner Bill Lawrence previously told The Hollywood Reporter in October of 2021: "The cool thing about this show is when we started, we plotted out everybody's beginning, middle, and end of a three-season arc."
However, Lawrence also seemed to leave a door open, at least by a crack. Yes, he said that the story they initially set out to tell was probably going to wrap after three seasons, but also that there may be other stories to tell. "I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless," he said, "even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."
Now, as showrunners and studio executives continue to respond to the show's massive success, there seem to be more hints that "Ted Lasso" may have some form of life past Season 3.
Warner Bros. and Apple TV+ may not be done with Ted Lasso
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Television Studios CEO and chairwoman Channing Dungey cast a bit of skepticism on the absolute end of "Ted Lasso." Although she confirmed what Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence have long said about the show's intended three-season arc, she also suggested this doesn't mean the end of the series is already in sight.
"Audiences will be satisfied with how they resolve the end of the season," Dungey said, referring to Season 3. "But there is still an opportunity and path for us to do more." Though she didn't speculate beyond that point, she admitted that Warner Bros. is involved in discussions with both Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso himself) about the future of the beloved series.
When asked if any version of the series could move forward without its titular star, Dungey responded, "I don't know the broader story for season four so that's hard to say." Notably, it also sounds like plans for any spin-offs or sequel series are similarly up in the air. "There are many different things that are possible though nothing is definitive at this point," Dungey elaborated. In other words, it's still unclear if the members of A.F.C. Richmond are getting ready to hang up their cleats or just now warming up.