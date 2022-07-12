Ted Lasso Season 3 May Not Be The End After All

Fans of "Ted Lasso" were surely disappointed when star Brett Goldstein appeared to confirm our suspicions about Season 3 being the irrepressibly optimistic show's last.

To some, it also likely came as a bit of a shock. Nobody can really deny that "Ted Lasso" has been riding high, pulling down 20 Emmy nominations for the second year in a row, not to mention its 2021 win in the category of outstanding comedy series.

According to Goldstein, the plan has always been to end after three seasons. "We are writing it like that," said the show's writer and face of the lovably grumpy Roy Kent. "It was planned as three." This confirmed what showrunner Bill Lawrence previously told The Hollywood Reporter in October of 2021: "The cool thing about this show is when we started, we plotted out everybody's beginning, middle, and end of a three-season arc."

However, Lawrence also seemed to leave a door open, at least by a crack. Yes, he said that the story they initially set out to tell was probably going to wrap after three seasons, but also that there may be other stories to tell. "I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless," he said, "even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."

Now, as showrunners and studio executives continue to respond to the show's massive success, there seem to be more hints that "Ted Lasso" may have some form of life past Season 3.