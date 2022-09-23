Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie Is Aiming To Top A Classic Chris Evans Fight Scene

To be the hero known as Captain America means to don the mantle and shield of the character, and to do what is right, regardless of what is being said. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is originally a scrawny kid from Brooklyn, and even though he wishes to fight in World War II, his physical condition means that he isn't the most effective soldier. However, he later proves that he has the heart to be a hero, which means that he is given a heavy helping of Super Soldier Serum which absolutely transforms him into the superhero we all know and love. However, after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," it is established that one of Rogers' friends will become the next Captain America, which is Sam "The Falcon" Wilson (Anthony Mackie). This means that when the upcoming movie "Captain America: New World Order" drops, we will have the hero formerly known as the Falcon wielding the classic shield once again.

Speaking with IGN, "Captain America: New World Order" costar Danny Ramirez spoke about how this upcoming movie will feel different from previous ones, and said, "I think Sam Wilson's is own person. Specifically with the challenges that he faces in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier.' A lot of the themes that we wrestle with, specifically, is the world ready for Sam Wilson as Captain America, and what that entails, and just seeing the wrestling of that in the series. And now the continuation of that." However, it seems as if Mackie has his sights on going toe to toe with an iconic scene from a previous movie, but which?