Who Is Shira Haas' Sabra In Captain America: New World Order?

At the recently-held D23 fan expo held by Disney, Marvel fans got big news regarding upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Among the many announcements were updates about "Thunderbolts" and a new trailer for "Secret Invasion" starring Samuel L. Jackson. But for many, the most exciting updates were regarding the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order." The fourth movie in the "Captain America" series, its titular hero will this time be played by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who took up the mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," as chronicled in the Disney+ series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Some big characters set to appear in the film were also announced, most notably the return of Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and the new addition of Shira Haas as Sabra.

Haas is an Israeli-born actor who cut her teeth in the Israeli film industry. She got her first big break on the domestic Hebrew language drama "Shtisel," in which she played a young girl raised in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish household. In 2020, she starred in Netflix's "Unorthodox" as a teenaged ultra-Orthodox girl named Esther who flees from Brooklyn to Berlin in an attempt to escape an arranged marriage.

It seems as if every prominent actor eventually takes a turn in the MCU, so it's no surprise an up-and-coming star like Shira Haas was tapped for the role of Sabra. While the MCU tends to change characters to fit its needs when pulling them from the pages of comics, here's what we know about the comics version of Sabra.