Night Court's India De Beaufort Says The Secret To The Revival's Success Is Simple - Exclusive

India de Beaufort admitted that the entire cast and crew were "floored" when the initial ratings for the "Night Court" revival produced some of the biggest viewership numbers network TV has seen in years — and it all came down to the simplest ingredient: marketing.

While de Beaufort gives credit to both Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette for piquing viewers' interest, she leaned in heavily on the way NBC treated the series, especially by promoting the show "as if we were still in the '80s."

"They held nothing back," said de Beaufort. "It was on every billboard and bus and subway stop and magazine and commercial break. People knew we were there. In an ocean of streamers and 50 billion networks and shows — where it's impossible to find things these days — they didn't take any chances. They threw everything at it, and it worked."

It's a gesture de Beaufort won't ever take for granted, especially because the series quickly got picked up for a second season. "I'm so grateful to [NBC]," she said, "because I have been on great shows before that nobody ever saw because nobody knew we existed. I am thankful to NBC for supporting us the way that they have."

