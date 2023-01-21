Night Court Snags A Massive Ratings Win For NBC

"Night Court" is a fondly remembered sitcom classic from the '80s and '90s, so it makes sense that NBC would attempt a revival. Thankfully for them, they managed to coax the one and only Dan Fielding (John Laroquette), the only part of the original cast of "Night Court" in the new version, back into the courtroom. But as it turns out, TV audiences were more enthusiastic about that return than almost anyone likely could have guessed. The new "Night Court" has already proven to be a surprise ratings smash for the network, pulling in numbers that are increasingly rare outside of live sports in a television landscape fragmented by a myriad of streaming options.

Nu-"Night Court" stars Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson, who died in 2018), the late head of the original "Night Court" gang of oddballs. Perhaps it is the alchemy of having a "Big Bang Theory" star leading the revival of another beloved sitcom or perhaps audiences are just hungry for more courtroom-set multi-cam antics, but either way, "Night Court" is a smash hit, of the kind that should get fans of network sitcoms excited.