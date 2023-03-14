Night Court's India De Beaufort On Walking A Fine Line Between Nostalgia And Revision For The Revival - Exclusive Interview

Why do you think it was important for your character to take over as prosecutor while Dan became the public defender?

The only way to pull the character of Dan Fielding into 2023 is to show him in a new light. What better way to do that than take him from prosecutor to defense? It forces him to show parts of his character that we never really got to see before. Also, it's fascinating to see a guy go from wanting to win — even at the expense of a person going to jail in order to get that result — to a person whose main job is to go to bat for these kooky characters that come through our courtroom and doing the legwork of finding out what about them makes them worthy of being given a second shot. It's sort of Dan Fielding 2.0, which is a feat for John Larroquette to craft and figure out what that is and revisit this character 35 years later. He does such a beautiful job with it. I can't think of anyone else who would've done it the phenomenal justice that he has done.

What's it like working with him? Has he told you any good stories from the original set?

So many stories — and what's lovely is that we have the original green couch in the judge's chambers, and some of the chairs in the cafeteria are originals. Plus, there are pieces dotted throughout the set that call back to days gone by. For him, the entire set looks identical to the one that he worked on for 10 years, so he talks a lot about moments that he shared while he was filming the original, and we listen with wide eyes, open ears, and a whole lot of heart.

What's it like working with Melissa? Is she funny in real life?

My god, she's hilarious. She started out in stand-up, so she is sharp as a whip. But more than anything, she's like [a] mom to all of us. She is the most caring person I've ever met. She and [John] are the two kindest, sweetest number ones on the call sheet I have ever had in my career. She's such a ray of light, and she cares so wholeheartedly — not just about the show, but about each person who works on it, all the way up and all the way down, every single person who touches our set. Working with somebody like her is a really fine example of what a leader looks like.

Any funny or memorable stories from the set involving either of them that you can share?

It's all a hoot. A lot of ridiculousness happens. Some things that have happened, I don't think we'll be able to discuss, because it's from an upcoming episode — but let's just say there were accidents and comedic moments and ridiculousness. Most of it happens while we're filming, but I can't tell it to you without spoiling.