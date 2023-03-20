The Disney+ MCU Series Release Windows Have Changed - What Could This Mean?

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off with the release of "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023, bringing with it a brand new chapter for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and their allies across the multiverse. Continuing the trend that began in Phase 4, some of the most important stories of Phase 5 will be told on the small screen as Disney+ rolls out more original programming tied to the MCU.

Phase 5 will incorporate the TV shows "Secret Invasion," "Ironheart," "Echo," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," "Daredevil: Born Again," and the second seasons of both "What If...?" and "Loki." All of these should have a massive impact on the overarching story of the MCU, particularly those shows tied to the franchise's latest big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). There's a lot of Marvel on the horizon, but it seems as though the release windows for the Phase 5 Disney+ shows have changed — the drop dates for "What If...?" Season 2 (originally early 2023), "Secret Invasion” (originally Spring 2023), and "Loki” Season 2 (originally Summer 2023) have been changed to "Coming Soon" on the Disney+ website.

These changes could mean a variety of things, but more than anything they indicate that these shows are likely to be delayed and given new release dates at some point in the future. The big question here is why Marvel would change these dates so close to the proposed releases.