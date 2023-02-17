The Marvels Has Been Pushed From Summer 2023 To November

Disney had a changing of the guard recently. Bob Iger came back as Disney CEO, and a big part of his return came down to cutting costs across the company and better curating the content it puts out, especially when it comes to the heavy hitter known as Marvel. Marvel Studios put out 18 projects across its Phase Four, more than any other phase to date within a small timeframe. That includes films and TV series on Disney+, but it's pulling back the reins a bit. 2023 will see the release of three Marvel movies, namely "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "The Marvels." It's also only going to put out two Marvel series as of this writing — "Secret Invasion" and "Loki" Season 2.

Part of the reason for "The Marvels" push-back could be a result of wanting to ensure the project is as good as possible before unleashing it on the masses. This sentiment was further echoed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who told Entertainment Weekly, "We want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Hopefully, "The Marvels" will be worth the wait, as it's now scheduled to come out on November 10.