Disney Fixed That Glaring She-Hulk Problem Real Quick

Roughly one week after Disney and Marvel Studios released the official "She-Hulk" trailer and subsequently received criticism for its shoddy CGI, it appears an updated version of the trailer has been made available on Disney+. Marvel Studios' CGI and VFX teams seem to have smoothed out the skin texture on Jennifer Walters' green face and increased the quality overall, removing some of the overtly cartoony look the trailer had when it was first released in May (via Twitter).

At this point in pop culture history, shoddy-looking CGI for initial trailer releases is nothing new — just ask ugly Sonic the Hedgehog or the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" VFX team, who told ComicBook.com that they only finalized their work on the movie just days before it premiered in theaters in December 2021. On the one hand, it's nice to know that post-production teams can quickly fix rough-looking visual effects when the public calls them out. As CGI and visual effects grow more and more common with the ever-growing expansion of blockbuster superhero movies, though, it would be nice if the VFX industry were granted enough time from studios to get it right the first time.

Though Marvel Studios and Disney took some heat for the CGI, the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer reportedly received the second-most views of any Marvel Studios television series in its first 24 hours online, after "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Clearly, fans are intrigued by the MCU's upcoming introduction of Jennifer Walters — the series premieres on August 17.