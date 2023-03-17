Grace Caroline Currey Discusses Her Dual Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Role And The Film's Cast - Exclusive Interview

You get to interact with a lot of the adults here, so what has that transition been like, getting to work with Adam Brody and all of those guys?

I was the superhero in this one. I got to do all the flying and the stunt work this time around, which was really special and quite a bit of work to be playing two roles, bouncing between the human role and the superhero role.

Oh my gosh, Adam Brody's so fun. He is so funny. The whole adult cast is so quick and sharp and witty that I feel like we're always making jokes and laughing — not to mention having the video games on set, which the guys were playing the whole time. It was great fun the whole time, and such an honor to be working amongst those actors who have long careers. Even though I've been working since I was six years old, and it's been 20 years now, it's awesome to be amongst these people who are legends in their own right and have had immense pop culture times and shows that they've been a part of, and films. I loved being in that group. They're awesome.

"Fury of the Gods" dives heavily into mythology. Is that something that you researched before filming, and is there a piece of mythology or folklore that you'd love to see any future movies tackle?

I didn't dive into the Greek mythology quite as much, because Mary's piecing it together as the movie happens, and it's more of her experiencing it from an outside perspective and not knowing it 100%. Certainly, it's been interesting to hear some fan theories from people who are diving into Greek mythology and trying to piece together the story before they can see it. Some of them are pretty right on, digging into the characters and finding some information there. As far as Greek mythology goes ... Wonder Woman is such a fun relative to our goddesses; I think she's a cousin of [theirs]. But I'm always hoping for more of the classic Captain Marvel, Mary Marvel — the old-school, golden age comic "Shazam!"

I'm always hoping that we get an opportunity to bring in some of the old-school characters like Uncle Dudley, and there were some kooky animals that could talk in the comic at one point. Certainly, with the magical doors that we have, we could go into all sorts of crazy worlds where we encounter those sorts of characters.