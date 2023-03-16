Zachary Levi Landed Shazam Thanks To His Breakthroughs In Therapy

Landing a role in a major Hollywood blockbuster can be a life-changing event for an actor. But to miss out on such an opportunity for anyone else who auditioned for that role can bring major issues. That was the case with Zachary Levi. These days, he's best known for playing the superhero Shazam in the DC Cinematic Universe, but years ago, his career wasn't as big when he tried out for another big part — that of Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

That part went to Chris Pratt instead, and Levi soon spiraled into a dark place. While he had a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral, Star-Lord is a much meatier role. As related in a 2019 article in Men's Health, Levi's mental health suffered even more when he returned as Fandral in "Thor: Ragnarok," only to find that most of his scenes were eliminated. His only part in the movie was to appear briefly before getting impaled by Hela (Cate Blanchett). It was also around this time that his marriage ended, and his mother passed away.

As the actor put it, "I'd gone through all kinds of s*** in my life, things that I was aware of, things that I was not aware of. I felt very beat up by Hollywood. I was at a place in my life where I didn't really understand why I wanted to live anymore." Fortunately, Levi got help through therapy, and he would later credit this as the breakthrough he needed to get the role of a lifetime.