The Last Of Us Finale Versus The Oscars: Which Got More Viewers?

Two juggernaut television events aired simultaneously on Sunday night, with the season finale of HBO's hit drama "The Last of Us" competing against the 2023 Oscars. Given the massive success Warner Bros. Discovery has seen with its latest flagship offering, many wondered whether "The Last of Us" would hold its own against the Academy Awards, which is typically a massive draw for eyeballs.

"The Last of Us" reached record viewership, according to Variety, garnering 8.2 million viewers even as the Academy Awards handed out Oscar gold over on ABC. However, as documented by The Wrap, Hollywood's most prestigious award show still dwarfed the apocalyptic drama, racking up a viewership of 18.7 million.

"The Last of Us" had previously faced award show competition when its fourth episode aired concurrently with the Grammys. Yet, it still drew in 7.5 million viewers even as the music industry celebrated 50 years of hip-hop and presented a new award to Dr. Dre. However, when Episode 5 was confronted with the Superbowl in its time slot, HBO chose to release the episode two days earlier than scheduled rather than go toe-to-toe with television's biggest annual event.