Everything Everywhere All At Once's Big Win Should Mean The Oscars Are Finally Changing... But Will It?

The biggest thing about EEAAO — and perhaps the biggest reason that its win feels so refreshing — is that it does not feel like this movie ever expected to win an Oscar. Released in March of 2022, marking a pretty early window for a potential Oscar contender, "EEAAO" is wholly and unashamedly its own thing, and it definitely doesn't feel like the Daniels looked at the scene where Quan eats a tube of lip balm and thought "yeah, this will definitely win Best Picture."

Shamelessly, nakedly begging for Oscars, like period pieces, biopics, and war movies seem to do every single year without fail, feels both exhausting and boring for people who like the Oscars themselves, or even just movies in general. "EEAAO" is a great experience without adding the Oscar wins into the equation — Quan, Yeoh, Curtis, and fellow nominee Stephanie Hsu manage to ground the movie in real emotional depth even when they're dressed like clowns or giving themselves papercuts or sticking hot dog fingers into each others' mouths — and it getting the top award in the industry is icing on the cake.

Going forward, "EEAAO" fans can only hope that movies like this one — weird experiments that throw literally everything at the wall — get the chance to enter the Oscar conversation more often and even end up taking home the biggest prize of the night. It shouldn't be a one-off that, at the 2023 ceremony, the film won the most "above the line" Oscars of any movie in history (meaning major awards like acting, directing, and picture) and the most since the entire structure changed in 2009. Weird movies are just as deserving as ones about Winston Churchill or Elvis or wars — let's just hope that "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the beginning and not the end.