The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness"



HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.

Though live-action video game adaptations can be a mixed bag, the series premiere of "The Last of Us" fires on all cylinders. With scenes and visuals that are lifted straight out of the game, the lengthy episode spends its first half-hour focusing on Joel's daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), and the full extent of the Cordyceps infection slowly unfolds on the background until disaster strikes, and Joel is left a broken man. After a time skip, the episode then introduces us to the post-apocalyptic world and several major players in the story, making the entire episode more or less a giant heap of world-building and heartbreak.

It's both very faithful to the source material and a bold way to start a new show. Fortunately for the series, the approach has certainly paid off. The first episode of "The Last of Us" arrived on Sunday, January 15, and the show immediately made history with its HBO premiere.