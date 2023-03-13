Mira Sorvino Holds Nothing Back In Response To Father Paul Sorvino's Omission From The 2023 Oscars In Memoriam Segment

Another year, another flubbed "In Memoriam" segment at the Oscars. As always, this year saw some big names on the list. However, "Bloodbrothers" star Paul Sorvino was among those left out this year — and his daughter, Mira Sorvino, is not allowing the slight to go gently into the night.

The "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" star tweeted Monday about the omission, writing, "It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!"

Paul Sorvino, who died in July at 83, was a Tony-nominated actor who had starred in such classic films and series as "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order." His daughter, of course, is an Academy Award winner herself. She nabbed the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for "Mighty Aphrodite."

The worst part is that Sorvino wasn't the only major omission.