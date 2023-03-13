Why Was John Travolta Crying At The 2023 Oscars?

John Travolta's recent appearances at the Academy Awards over the last decade have been without question entertaining and even cringe-worthy by most accounts. For instance, at last year's Oscars, Travolta had the "honor" of presenting Will Smith his best actor statue for "King Richard" following the infamous Chris Rock slap that transpired earlier that evening. Travolta hugged Smith during the exchange, and he even praised Smith after the actor's unconscionable behavior. And then it's nearly impossible to forget the time Travolta butchered actress Idina Menzel's name before she performed the song "Let it Go" at the 2014 ceremony.

But during the 95th edition of the Oscars, Travolta took the stage to introduce the evening's "In Memoriam" segment. And he was visibly shaken. The Hollywood A-lister seemed to struggle reading the copy off the event's teleprompter, but this wasn't another cringeworthy on-stage moment for Travolta. No, the actor seemed to be in real pain at the Academy Awards because he was obviously remembering his good friend and colleague, Olivia Newton-John.

Newton-John died in August of 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer, and Travolta's "Grease" and "Two of a Kind" co-star was ever-present in his mind when he stood before the crowd gathered at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.