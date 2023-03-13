Michelle Yeoh Made History At The Oscars, And Halle Berry Made It Doubly Special

Tonight's Oscars was one for the history books.

Michelle Yeoh received the role of a lifetime with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the quirky indie multiversal comedy from A24. Released in April 2022, "EEAAO" emerged as a critical juggernaut and fan-favorite, receiving sky-high acclaim for its performances, evocative narrative, and mind-boggling visuals. After months of campaigning, the Daniels-directed flick showed up at the Oscars, ready to win gold. With eleven nominations and seven wins, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" emerged as the night's biggest success. The film's most ground-breaking win?

Yeoh winning Best Actress.

The 60 year-old actress, who first started working in Hong Kong cinema, became the first Asian woman to win the coveted acting award. How's that for making history? "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," Yeoh exclaimed, proudly flaunting her Gold statue. "This is proof that dreams do come true."

What made the award even more special? Yeoh received her Oscar from both Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry, with the former being the first Black actress to win the award.