The Oscars Made A Bold Choice This Year - To Actually Appreciate Achievements In Filmmaking

The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, which marked the 95th year that the event has taken place, took a totally wild swing — no, not the one Will Smith took at Chris Rock. (That was a cheap shot, as was the one Will Smith took at Chris Rock.) For years, the Oscars have assembled a group of amazing movies, decided which ones should duke it out for the title of "best picture" of the previous year, and then spent over three hours just absolutely dunking on the movies they claim to celebrate. And you know what? That blows.

I should be clear, right off the bat, that I am perhaps the last person living who unabashedly loves the Oscars. Every year, I prepare for it like most people prepare for the Super Bowl (which, considering that I'm from Philadelphia and the Eagles have played twice in the past several years, is a strong statement). I've hosted parties, I've filled out ballots, I cried like a weirdo when "Parasite" won, and every single year, I brace myself for frustration and disappointment, because we live in a post-"Green Book" world. But this year? This year took a big turn by actually celebrating movies, as if the Academy actually enjoys cinematic accomplishments.

This shouldn't be notable or newsworthy, but we live in the worst timeline — so it is! Filmmaking is an incredible art that unites people across the globe and has been a vital part of society for decades. It's nice that the Academy finally figured this out in their 95th year of existence.