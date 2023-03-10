The Oscars Need To Lose Their Obsession With Biopics (And Stop Rewarding Extended SNL Impersonations)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science is, ostensibly, the last word in excellence in film, and every year, they try to remind the public of that fact by, well, rewarding what they decide are excellent films and performances. But are they always right? Do they have a decent track record of choosing the right movies and performances?

In short? No. The Academy is constantly and routinely mocked and attacked for utterly boneheaded choices. Movies like "Crash" and "Green Book," which both controversially won Best Picture over fellow nominees like "Brokeback Mountain" and "BlacKkKlansman" in 2006 and 2019, respectively, have since been crapped on enough that it's genuinely embarrassing that they were chosen in the first place. With this in mind, you can safely take the Academy's decision with a large grain or maybe even a full block of salt, but there's another stupid trend they insist on continuing that needs to just end already.

The Oscars just love themselves a good biopic — especially ones about real people in the entertainment industry or politics (its own form of theater, honestly). Is this a good thing, though? At the risk of repeating ourselves: no, it's not. Playing a real-life figure is basically a fast-track to winning an Oscar, and to be perfectly blunt, that just sucks. The Oscars need to calm down about biopics and stop handing out automatic awards to anyone brave enough to play a famous singer or prime minister — and here's the kind of acting they should highlight instead.