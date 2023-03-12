Ke Huy Quan's Best Supporting Actor Win Is What The Oscars Are Supposed To Be About

Ke Huy Quan just won an Oscar, and his speech reminded us what every single awards season speech should be about: the movies, and how we need to stay the course and not give up on our dreams.

Quan, who won for his role as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," was overwhelmed with tears as soon as soon as he took the stage. "My mom is 84 years old," Quan said, "and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This... this is the American dream!"

He also spoke to the importance of not giving up on your dreams, because after so many years in the industry, his came true. Here's why Ke Huy Quan winning is such a stunning Hollywood story.