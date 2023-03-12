How Did The 2023 Oscars Address The Will Smith Slap Incident?

The elephant in the room at the Oscars got addressed quickly and swiftly, thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel.

Last year, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face for insulting his wife Jada Pinkett Smith before heading up to the stage to accept Best Actor, it was the smack heard 'round the world, so naturally, audiences around the world were doomed to hear jokes about it during this year's ceremony. Before noting how many Irish actors are nominated this year (from "The Banshees of Inisherin"), which could lead to a fight breaking out on the stage, Kimmel got direct.

Kimmel confirmed that there is a crisis team in place in case any violence this year and pointed out some of his "enforcers" in the audience, including Pedro Pascal and "The Fabelman" himself, Steven Spielberg. He also encouraged the audience to do what they did last year to help — "nothing." There's an incentive if you do slap someone apparently, though: "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."