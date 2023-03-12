Top Gun: Maverick Will Have An Even Bigger Presence At The Oscars Thanks To Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga will be holding onto the hands of "Top Gun: Maverick" fans during tonight's telecast of the Oscars.
The clouds turned gray for both the Oscars and team "Top Gun: Maverick" when it was revealed that Lady Gaga wouldn't be performing the nominated "Hold My Hand" at the ceremony. A report revealed that Gaga would have to miss the Oscars because the event conflicted with her shooting schedule for Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux."
Oscars showrunner Glenn Weiss explained that due to her duties on the "Joker" set, Gaga didn't feel as if she had enough time to create a worthy performance for the "Top Gun" track. "Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth...It didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to," Weiss said about the unfortunate situation.
Well, that's no longer the case, as the pop sensation is now on track to perform her chart-busting track during tonight's ceremonies. Variety confirmed the news, describing it as a "surprise appearance."
All five Best Original Song nominees will perform at the Oscars
Details are slim on how elaborate Lady Gaga's performance of "Hold My Hand" will be. It's unclear when Gaga and the Oscars came to an agreement for the star to perform.
Now that the "Top Gun: Maverick" album headliner is confirmed to appear, Oscar music heads can rest easy knowing all five Best Original Song nominees will perform their tracks. Gaga is competing against Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "RRR's" "Naatu Naatu," Diane Warren's "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Everything Everywhere All at Once's" "This Is a Life."
"Hold My Hand" marks Gaga's fourth Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for her track "Til It Happens to You," which appeared on the soundtrack for "The Hunting Ground." The pop star would later win her for first Oscar for her acclaimed track "Shallow," which distinctly appeared on the "A Star is Born" soundtrack. The star also received a Best Actress nod for her performance in "A Star is Born."
While Gaga will be showing up in support of "Top Gun: Maverick," Deadline reports that lead star and producer Tom Cruise will be skipping the Oscars. Why? The actor is continuing to work on his upcoming slate of "Mission: Impossible" films. "Maverick" — the critically-acclaimed sequel to the 80s Tony Scott-directed classic — is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.