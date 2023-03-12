Top Gun: Maverick Will Have An Even Bigger Presence At The Oscars Thanks To Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga will be holding onto the hands of "Top Gun: Maverick" fans during tonight's telecast of the Oscars.

The clouds turned gray for both the Oscars and team "Top Gun: Maverick" when it was revealed that Lady Gaga wouldn't be performing the nominated "Hold My Hand" at the ceremony. A report revealed that Gaga would have to miss the Oscars because the event conflicted with her shooting schedule for Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Oscars showrunner Glenn Weiss explained that due to her duties on the "Joker" set, Gaga didn't feel as if she had enough time to create a worthy performance for the "Top Gun" track. "Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth...It didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to," Weiss said about the unfortunate situation.

Well, that's no longer the case, as the pop sensation is now on track to perform her chart-busting track during tonight's ceremonies. Variety confirmed the news, describing it as a "surprise appearance."