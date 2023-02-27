Steve-O Is Truly Disappointed By Bam Margera's Diss On Johnny Knoxville

For longtime "Jackass" fans, it's safe to say that Steve-O's transformation has been nothing short of miraculous. For much of his early tenure at "Jackass" (the MTV film and television franchise hell-bent on capturing some of the most dangerous and moronically funny stunts you can imagine), Steve-O's infectious adrenaline and willingness to do anything on camera made him the series' breakout star — though that persona was heavily fueled by drug and alcohol abuse, which might have killed the rising star had his friends not stepped in.

As the franchise gained popularity, Steve-O's addiction worsened to the point where "Jackass" creator Johnny Knoxville eventually had to stage an intervention for him in between "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 3D" — an act which Steve-O credits to this day as the reason he's still alive. Now, nearly 15 years sober, the oft-injured stuntman has been incredibly vocal about the benefits of sobriety and the ways it changed his life for the better. Most recently, he's turned his attention towards fellow "Jackass" icon Bam Margera, whose own struggles with addiction led to his dismissal from 2022's "Jackass: Forever."

Although Steve-O has certainly made an effort at connecting with Bam and pushing him towards sobriety and recovery (even inviting him onto his podcast, "Steve-O's Wild Ride!"), recent comments from Steve-O indicate that the stuntman is extremely disappointed in Bam, and is bracing himself for Bam's eventual demise from addiction.