Jackass' Bam Margera Is Better Than Ever As He Returns From Long Disappearance

According to Newsweek, Bam Margera was ordered by the court to attend rehab after a report of a disturbance at a hotel in September 2021. After spending several months in rehab, Margera took to Instagram to celebrate his sobriety and recovery.

In surprising news, Margera recently appeared on Steve-O's Wild Ride Podcast, where Steve-O commented on how it must be a shock for fans of "Jackass" to see the two appear together. The subject of the previous year then came up, and Margera said, "I did a year of alcohol treatment and I actually have never felt better. I actually didn't realize I had such a problem that I did." At this point, Steve-O interjected and asked for him to make the distinction between still having the issue or not, and Margera agreed that was an important clarification. Margera says his sobriety is still something he needs to work on.

He proceeded to say that he is completely done with his former hard-partying lifestyle. Margera noted that he has a kid to worry about and that he never wants to feel hungover again. Steve-O then expressed some concern for his friend and wanted to know if he would stay true to his new path, and Margera replied that he is still doing classes and being drug tested. It sounds like Margera is back on the straight and narrow, much to the delight of his friends and fans.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).