Whoopi Goldberg To Guest Star On The Conners With A 'Complicated History'

Whoopi Goldberg has appeared in more than 2,000 episodes of the daytime talk show "The View" since signing on as a co-host back in 2005, and — apart from the odd prolonged absence for health reasons — she's been part of the furniture ever since. But don't think her cushy, regular gig has made her complacent in her acting career. In fact, she's been pretty busy over the last few years. She reprised her "Star Trek: The Next Generation" character Guinan for Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," a role that's significant to both her and the fans because the Ten Forward bartender is the last character that "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry came up with, as Goldberg discussed on "The View."

Beyond "Star Trek: Picard," Goldberg has brought her acting talents to many other big TV shows in recent times, from "Blue Bloods" to the mini-series "The Stand," inspired by Stephen King's novel of the same name. She seems to be popping up everywhere, and that's set to continue — she has assured fans that "Sister Act 3" is definitely coming. On March 8, 2023, she will make her debut in the ABC sitcom "The Conners" as Ms. Glen, a teacher with a "complicated history," per Entertainment Weekly. Here's what else we know.