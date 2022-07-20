Whoopi Goldberg Assures Fans That Sister Act 3 Is Definitely Still Coming

These days, Whoopi Goldberg is perhaps best-known as one of the more outspoken hosts of ABC's long-running daytime talk show "The View." It's worth remembering, however, that Goldberg has more stellar performances to her name than most of the modern era's so-called movie stars. In fact, during her 1980s and 1990s heyday, Goldberg was one of the more revered talents in Hollywood. And she even fronted a pair of beloved films in the early '90s with the feel-good comedy "Sister Act" and its equally sunny sequel, "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."

To the delight of many fans, almost three decades after "Sister Act 2," it was announced that Goldberg would reprise the role of nightclub singer turned Catholic do-gooder Deloris Wilson for a third film in the series. But more than a year has already passed since "Sister Act 3" was announced, and there hasn't been much news in regards to forward momentum on the project. That fact has no doubt left many to wonder if the production might not be in trouble.

Thankfully, Goldberg herself has just offered an update on the film, and fans will be happy to know that she confirmed the third chapter of the "Sister Act" franchise is still very much in the works. Here's what she said.