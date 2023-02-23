Keri Russell Recalls The 'Incredible' Experience Of Working With Late Cocaine Bear Co-Star Ray Liotta - Exclusive

Fans and colleagues were stunned by the May 2022 news of the untimely passing of venerable actor Ray Liotta, who left behind a legacy of several classic roles in such acclaimed films as "Field of Dreams," "Goodfellas," "Cop Land," and more recently, "Marriage Story." Liotta also had nearly a half-dozen film and television roles in the pipeline at the time of his death, including pivotal roles in the 2022 series "Black Bird" and the horror-comedy "Cocaine Bear."

Opening in theaters on February 24, "Cocaine Bear" gave cast members Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Alden Ehrenreich the distinction of being among the last of the late great Liotta's co-stars. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, "Cocaine Bear" is inspired by a strange but true event from 1985, when a 175-pound black bear consumed a massive amount of cocaine it found in a Georgia forest following a drug runner's plane crash.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the odd event has morphed into a trippy horror-comedy in which a 500-pound apex predator — appropriately dubbed "Cokey the Bear" — ingests a full brick of cocaine and instantly develops an addiction to the powerful substance. Sniffing out the forest to find the rest of the cocaine to feed her addiction, the animal turns into a murderous momma bear who will lay waste to any human who gets in her way.

Russell stars in "Cocaine Bear" as Sari, a mother desperately looking for her young daughter, Dee Dee (Brooklynn Prince), and daughter's friend Henry (Christian Convery), who disappear into the forest just as the black bear goes on its cocaine-fueled rampage. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Keri Russell shared her experience working with Liotta, with whom she shares a key scene in the movie.